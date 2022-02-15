Three women charged with murder following A46 incident

Latest police news EMN-220117-095408001

Police were called to a road traffic collision at around 1.30am, close to the Six Hills junction.

The incident involved a silver Skoda Fabia which had left the carriageway.

Two men who were inside the car were pronounced dead at the scene.

Following initial enquiries into the collision, two other cars were reported to have been travelling in the area at the same time of the collision – a grey Audi TT and a blue Seat Leon.

Natasha Akhtar (21), of Alum Rock Road, Birmingham; Ansreen Bukhari (45), and 22-year-old Mahek Bukhari, both of George Eardley Close, Stoke, will be appear at Leicester Magistrates’ Court today.

A 20-year-old man, arrested on Friday on suspicion of murder, has since been released from police custody with no further action to be taken.