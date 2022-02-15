Three women charged with murder following A46 incident
Three women will face murder charges in court today (Tuesday) following Friday’s incident on the A46 near Melton.
Police were called to a road traffic collision at around 1.30am, close to the Six Hills junction.
The incident involved a silver Skoda Fabia which had left the carriageway.
Two men who were inside the car were pronounced dead at the scene.
Following initial enquiries into the collision, two other cars were reported to have been travelling in the area at the same time of the collision – a grey Audi TT and a blue Seat Leon.
Natasha Akhtar (21), of Alum Rock Road, Birmingham; Ansreen Bukhari (45), and 22-year-old Mahek Bukhari, both of George Eardley Close, Stoke, will be appear at Leicester Magistrates’ Court today.
A 20-year-old man, arrested on Friday on suspicion of murder, has since been released from police custody with no further action to be taken.
Two further arrests were made yesterday, on suspicion of murder - they are men, aged 21 and 27, from Leicester, and are in police custody.