Three men appear in court following Leicester explosion

Three men appeared in court on Monday charged with the manslaughter of Asfordby teenager Leah Reek and four other people.

Arkan Ali (37), Hawkar Hassan (32) and 33-year-old Aram Kurd were arrested after an explosion destroyed a Polish supermarket and the two-storey flat above it in Leicester on February 25.

The trio appeared at Leicester Magistrates’ Court to face a separate count of arson with intent to endanger life, after allegedly starting a fire at the shop using petrol, and were not required to enter any pleas.

Ali and Hassan, wearing grey sweatshirts, and Kurd, wearing a black hooded top, looked straight ahead as they followed proceedings through a Kurdish interpreter.

Ali, of Oldham, Hassan, of no fixed abode, and Kurd, of Leicester, spoke only to confirm their name, age and address during a 30-minute hearing.

They were all remanded into custody by magistrates until a further hearing on April 3 at the city’s crown court.

Three other men were also arrested in connection with the explosion, on Hinckley Road, but have since been released under investigation.

Leah’s boyfriend, Shane Ragoobeer (18), and his 17-year-old brother, Sean, were also killed in the blast, and their mother, Mary (46), is believed to have also died. The other victim was Viktorija Ljevleva (22), who is thought to have been working in the shop.