Thieves rip cash machine from wall at village store

By Nick Rennie
Published 3rd Oct 2025, 14:53 BST
Updated 3rd Oct 2025, 15:00 BST
Thieves ripped a cash machine from the wall of this Cropwell Bishop storeplaceholder image
Thieves ripped a cash machine from the wall of this Cropwell Bishop store
Thieves used a digger to rip a cash machine from the wall of a village shop in the early hours of this morning (Friday).

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which took place at the Co-operative Food store, in Cropwell Bishop, around 2.10am.

Most Popular

The cash machine was found with a quantity of cash missing and officers are studying CCTV of the incident and carrying out other local inquiries.

A cordon remains in place at the scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The Co-op store at Cropwell Bishop pictured shortly after the cash machine raidplaceholder image
The Co-op store at Cropwell Bishop pictured shortly after the cash machine raid

Det Sgt Ben Skellern, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The raid has caused a considerable amount of damage to the shop and we are determined to track down those responsible.

“The local neighbourhood policing team have also stepped-up patrols in the area to provide reassurance to the local community.

“We’d particularly like to hear from those who may have dashcam footage of the digger and a red pick-up truck believed to be involved.”

Call police on 101 quoting incident number 35 of October 3, 2025.

News you can trust since 1859
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice