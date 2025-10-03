Thieves rip cash machine from wall at village store
Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which took place at the Co-operative Food store, in Cropwell Bishop, around 2.10am.
The cash machine was found with a quantity of cash missing and officers are studying CCTV of the incident and carrying out other local inquiries.
A cordon remains in place at the scene.
Det Sgt Ben Skellern, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The raid has caused a considerable amount of damage to the shop and we are determined to track down those responsible.
“The local neighbourhood policing team have also stepped-up patrols in the area to provide reassurance to the local community.
“We’d particularly like to hear from those who may have dashcam footage of the digger and a red pick-up truck believed to be involved.”
Call police on 101 quoting incident number 35 of October 3, 2025.