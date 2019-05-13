Thieves raid six vans across Melton in the early hours

Have your say

Police have issued crime prevention advice after thieves broke into six vans across Melton in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Vehicles were targeted in St Mary’s Way, Asfordby Road, Kennett Way and Halifax Drive.

A spokesperson for Melton police said two of the break-ins were discovered by officers on patrol and enquiries were conducted in the areas of the thefts later that day.

They urge anyone who sees a vehicle being broken into to call 999 immediately.

Police have given the following advice to van owners in Melton:

-Never leave anything on display in your van

- Lock your van at all times even if you leave it for a few seconds

- Fit additional door locks

- Empty your van every night and lock your equipment away

- Ensure your van is alarmed

- Park in a garage or reversed against a wall and where possible in a well lit place

- Engrave or security mark your tools and equipment

-Keep a record of what’s in your van

- Protect your van - don’t give thieves an easy ride

Was your van one of those broken into? Email nick.rennie@jpimedia.co.uk with details of what you had stolen.