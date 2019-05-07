Teenager admits stabbing man multiple times in Melton attack

A teenager has admitted stabbing a man following an incident in Melton Mowbray.

Michael McCarthy, 18, of Bramley Close, Melton Mowbray, pleaded guilty to wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm to the man when he appeared at Leicester Crown Court today (7 May).

He also admitted possession of an offensive weapon – namely a knife.

The incident happened in the area of Shepherd’s Croft, Melton Mowbray, on the morning of Sunday, March 31, when McCarthy stabbed the victim in the street. The victim, who was known to the defendant, suffered from multiple stab wounds to his leg, arms and chest.

Police were called to the incident by a witness at around 10.30am and McCarthy was arrested near the scene.

The man was taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries. He has since been discharged.

McCarthy originally answered no comment in interview but today pleaded guilty when he appeared at court.

He is due to be sentenced on 3 June.

Officer in the case, Police Constable Vik Patel said: “The victim suffered a number of stab wounds and the consequences of this attack could have been far worse.

“I am grateful to those that have assisted with this investigation, including the victim of the offence, which has helped in ensuring these guilty pleas were entered today.

“Carrying a knife or offensive weapon is extremely dangerous. The force remains committed to tackling knife crime and action will be taken against offenders as this case has shown.”

For more information and advice regarding tackling knife crime, visit https://www.leics.police.uk/police-forces/leicestershire-police/areas/leicestershire-force-content/c/campaigns/2019/knife-crime/