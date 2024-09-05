Surrender your Zombie knives and machetes to police

By Nick Rennie
Published 5th Sep 2024, 17:01 BST
Melton Mowbray Police Stationplaceholder image
Melton Mowbray Police Station
Anyone with a zombie-style knife or machete is being encouraged to surrender it at Melton Mowbray police station before they are added to the list of prohibited offensive weapons.

The Home Office has launched the scheme ahead of the amendment to the Criminal Justice Act 1988 coming into force from Tuesday September 24.

It will then be an offence to possess weapons which meet the specified criteria, in a move which aims to reduce the accessibility of some of the deadliest types of knives.

Compensation will be paid by the Home Office if the weapons being surrendered meet the criteria.

Click HERE to see what knives are covered by the new legislation and information on how to be compensated if you wish.

Zombie-style knives and machetes can be surrendered at Melton Mowbray police station, on King Street.

The surrender period started on August 26, giving owners 29 days to respond.

