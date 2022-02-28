Somerby woman to face trial over alleged assault on horse at hunt

Court news EMN-220113-114341001

Sarah Moulds is charged with causing unnecessary suffering to the grey pony, named Bruce Almighty, in the vicinity of The Drift, Gunby, Lincolnshire, in November last year.

The 37-year-old was initially summonsed to court after footage was shared online showing a woman repeatedly slapping a horse and kicking the animal when it ran into the road.

Wearing a black top and a grey skirt, Moulds spoke only to confirm her name, date of birth and to enter a formal not guilty plea during a short hearing in front of Lincoln Crown Court Recorder Paul Mann QC.

At the time of the alleged incident, she was participating in the Cottesmore Hunt, one of Britain’s oldest foxhound packs.

The footage was investigated by the RSPCA after anti-hunting activists, the Hertfordshire Hunt Saboteurs, posted it to Twitter.

The animal charity described it at the time as ‘really upsetting’ and urged anyone with information to come forward.