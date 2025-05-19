Leicestershire Police and Crime Commissioner, Rupert Mathews

Shopkeepers in Melton Mowbray could soon be wearing body-worn video (BMV) cameras to help deal with shoplifting and anti-social behaviour.

Leicestershire and Rutland Police and Crime Commissioner, Rupert Matthews, has agreed to fund 110 BMVs for independent retailers across the two counties at a cost of £52,000.

Community Safety Partnerships (CSPs) and Business Improvement Districts (BIDs) are being invited to apply for up to 25 BWVs for allocation to eligible retailers in their areas.

Announcing the scheme, Mr Matthews said: "Body Worn Video is a simple yet effective tool for increasing confidence in shopworkers and can help to create a safer and more secure environment.

"These devices not only help to deescalate situations and deter offending they can also help capture vital evidence to bring more offenders before the courts.

"Retailers should know I am taking crimes against their staff and livelihoods extremely seriously and will continue to offer my full support through investment in technology and other measures to prevent these crimes happening in the first place."

CSPs and BIDs must show a commitment to multiagency collaboration as part of their bid and show evidence of existing retail crime reduction initiatives. They will also need to provide details of how they will sustainably incorporate the BWV scheme into their own activity.

The application process opened this week and closes on Sunday June 15, with cameras allocated by July.

Go to https://bit.ly/4krD89o to apply for BMVs.

The commissioner recently funded two security operatives to patrol Melton town centre and traders are hoping that scheme continues beyond June when funding ends.