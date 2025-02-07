Security officers patrol town to combat anti-social behaviour

By Nick Rennie
Published 7th Feb 2025, 11:05 BST
Leicestershire Police and Crime Commissioner Rupert Matthews chats to the new security officers patrolling Melton on a trial basis
Leicestershire Police and Crime Commissioner Rupert Matthews chats to the new security officers patrolling Melton on a trial basis
Security officers are patrolling Melton Mowbray town centre to support local police as part of a trial scheme.

They are being deployed through Home Office grant funding secured by Leicestershire Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Rupert Matthews to support areas which have suffered repeated anti-social behaviour (ASB) incidents.

As part of this targeted operation, the extra street security patrols – which are provided by N Security Ltd – started in Melton during January and continues this month.

This approach has worked well elsewhere and the additional patrols will be evaluated to determine the impact they have had on ASB in Melton.

Mr Matthews met the security officers while he was on one of his regular ‘community days’ in the area and he heard first-hand about the work they are undertaking.

The project is managed by the Prevention Directorate of Leicestershire Police and delivered by local police officers and local partners, such as the Melton Safer Partnership and Melton Borough Council.

