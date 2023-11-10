The death of a man in a car on the A52 is being linked by police to the discovery of a dead body in a field at Plungar.

A police road block at Plungar this week following the discovery of a man's body in a field PHOTO GEORGE ICKE

Armed police stopped the vehicle yesterday (Thursday), at around 12.30am, on the Bingham bypass and, when they approached, its male driver was found to have a serious head injury.

Despite the efforts of officers to provide immediate first aid to the man, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A scene preservation is in place in the area of Highgate Lane and road closures remain in place on the A52 Bingham bypass this morning.

The incident follows the body of a man aged in his 40s being found in a field off Highgate Lane, at Plungar, on Tuesday afternoon at 3.30pm.

He was believed to have suffered a head injury and his death is being treated as suspicious.

A 56-year-old man, from Grantham, was arrested on suspicion of murder in the early hours of Wednesday and he has since been released under investigation.

Senior investigating officer in the murder investigation, Det Insp David Greenhalgh, from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU), said: “Our enquiries following the discovery of a man’s body in Plungar remain ongoing as we continue to establish the full circumstances of what has happened.

"Specialist officers are providing support to the man’s family at this time.

“We do continue to appeal to anyone who was in the Plungar area on Tuesday afternoon or who has any information in relation to the incident to come forward to us.

"Did you see anyone go into a field? Did you see or hear anything unusual or which caused you concern?

“I understand there will be concern in the community and our officers remain in the area offering reassurance as our enquiries continue. Please do speak with them.

“Thank you to everyone who has provided information to us and for your continued support at this time.”

Following the Bingham bypass incident, and In line with procedure, a mandatory referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), which has begun an independent investigation into the man’s death. The force says it will fully co-operate with this investigation.