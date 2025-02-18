Leicestershire Police and Crime Commissioner Rupert Matthews

The search has started to appoint a new Chief Constable for Leicestershire.

Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Rupert Matthews has launched a major recruitment drive ahead of the retirement of the county’s current top cop, Rob Nixon, who will stand down in March after 32 years of outstanding service.

The PCC has praised Mr Nixon's admirable leadership and has pledged to find a worthy successor who can take Leicestershire Police forward and deliver on the ambitions of his new Police and Crime Plan.

Leicestershire Police serves an area of 2,500 square miles with a population of over 1.1million.

Covering two of the most picturesque counties of the country and the vibrant city of Leicester, Mr Matthews said the area offered a varied and dynamic placing environment.

Given the rich diversity of the force's communities, the PCC said the new Chief Constable must be someone adept at establishing strong working partnerships and relationships to build trust and confidence among residents and businesses.

He said: "For our people we require an aspirational and motivational leader.

"Our officers and staff are proud to work for Leicestershire Police and we need a Chief Constable who is genuinely interested in them and is going to work hard on their behalf to build a force for the future. ​

"We are looking for someone that can bring significant operational credibility alongside strategic organisational leadership.”

Prospective candidates will be subject to a rigorous selection process involving personality profiling, Chief Officer Team Meetings and Stakeholder Advisory Panels before the Formal Interview Panel.

Click HERE for more information on the post and to apply.