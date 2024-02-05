The suspected robber has been remanded in custody

Connor Mark Brian Campion, of Corby, Northamptonshire, is accused of the crime on January 14 this year in the rural hamlet of Saxby.

When he appeared before the Northampton Magistrates’ Court, Campion also faced a charge of robbing a man of £50 while in possession of a knife, in Sutherland Road, Corby, on the same day.

The 31-year-old is also charged with two counts of possession of a knife connected to the two incidents as well as the two robberies.

When Campion appeared before the court at the end of January, JPs told him that he must stay in prison until his next court date next month.