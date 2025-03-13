Detectives are investigating a robbery

Staff were threatened with a hammer during a robbery at a village store yesterday morning (Wednesday).

Detectives are appealing for anyone with information to come forward following the incident, which happened just after 10.30am at a shop in Grantham Road, Bottesford.

A man went into the store and threatened staff with a hammer before jumping over the counter.

He took a quantity of cigarettes and left in a silver Volkswagen Tiguan before police arrived. No-one was injured during the incident.

Det Con Gareth Pallister, the officer in the case, said: “While we’ve already spoken to several people about this incident, I’m appealing to the wider public to identify the person responsible.

“I’m particularly keen to speak to anyone who saw the silver Volkswagen around the time it happened – and particularly if you have any doorbell, CCTV or dashcam footage.

"Anything you’re able to provide could assist the investigation.”

Information can be passed on by visiting https://www.leics.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/ and quoting reference 25*144044 or by calling 101.