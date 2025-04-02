Police warning about a rise in thefts of Land Rover Defenders in rural Leicestershire

Owners of Land Rover Defenders have been warned to be vigilant after a rise in thefts of the model in rural areas of Leicestershire, including Melton.

The Leicestershire and Rutland Rural Policing Team say thieves are clearly targeting high value vehicles.

The team posted on their Facebook page: “We are urging Land Rover Defender owners to be extra vigilant following a rise in thefts of these vehicles in our area.

“Criminals are specifically targeting Defenders due to their high value and demand.

“Having fallen foul of this in 2016, there is clearly a pattern emerging in this type of crime with incidents emerging in the Market Harborough and Lutterworth Police and Melton Police areas.”

Police urge owners to protect them by using a steering lock and immobiliser, installing a GPS tracker, marking parts with security etching or a unique identifier and parking in a secure, well-lit area or garage.

Call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 if you have information about stolen Defenders.