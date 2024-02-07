Leicestershire Police and Crime Commissioner Rupert Matthews

Leicestershire's Police and Crime Panel has unanimously backed the new budget set by local Police and Crime Commissioner, Rupert Matthews.

It includes a 4.76 per cent increase in the police precept – of £1.08 per month (£13 per annum) for an average Band D property.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A public survey, open to all residents of Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland, showed 58 per cent of respondents supported the increase.

Mr Matthews said the increase in bills was need to sustain increases in officer numbers, maintaining neighbourhood policing teams which are vital for boosting police visibility in communities.

"People told me that they wanted to see more police officers in their community, they wanted better support for victims and those at risk, and they wanted crime to be prevented.

"We have made giant strides to meet these expectations and I am determined to maintain this progress.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"So, with support from the local community, I have reluctantly agreed to increase the precept by £13 for a Band D property.

"Even with this increase, there remains a clear deficit and the Chief Constable has been tasked with finding efficiency savings of £5.4million to balance the budget over the year.

"I understand that household budgets are already tightly stretched.

"However, I have little option but to increase the precept if we are not to return to the days of reducing officer numbers."