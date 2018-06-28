Resident talks about shock of hearing firebomb attack on Melton house

A Melton resident has talked about his shock at being woken up early this morning (Thursday) to the sounds of smashed glass as a neighbour’s home was firebombed.

The man, who declined to be named, was asleep with his partner on Stafford Avenue when the incident took place, at 1.45am.

A fire broke out outside the property and the couple inside got out uninjured before firefighters and police arrived in numbers to deal with the attack.

The resident told the Melton Times: “We were woken by the sound of a revving engine and we then heard the smash of glass.

“They sped off in the car before I got out of bed and looked out the window.

“I saw flames coming from the house and then a chap across the road shouted at the girl in the house to get out.”

He said the road, which was filled with vehicles from the emergency services, was closed from 2am while police officers and firefighters investigated the incident.

“It’s a quiet street,” said the resident, who has children living with him. “We’ve lived here for years and nothing like this has happened here before.

“It is worrying what could have happened. There were lots of cars parked on the street and the fire could have spread to them and the other houses.”

A Leicestershire Police spokesperson said: “It is believed a bottle containing flammable liquid was thrown at the address.

“This caused a fire to the outside window of the property, leaving a small amount of damage.

“At the time of the incident two people were inside but were not injured.”

Det Sgt Fraser Macintosh, who is leading the investigation, said: “We are appealing for anyone who has any information that can help identify who is responsible.

“If you were in the area at the time and saw anyone acting suspiciously please contact us.

“Enquires are in the early stages and at this time no one has been arrested.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101, quoting 18*298952.