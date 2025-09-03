A red cross painted on a roundabout in Dalby Road, Melton Mowbray

Leicestershire’s Reform UK-led county council is calling on residents to stop painting England flags on roundabouts.

County Hall has made the plea after hundreds of Union flags and St George Crosses have appeared over the last few weeks across Leicestershire.

The council wants people ‘to stay safe when putting up flags and to stop painting the roads’.

While it’s actually an offence to attach anything to a street light without permission, County Hall says its highways teams will only step in if flags attached to lamp posts, or other street furniture, pose a serious safety risk.

Residents are being urged not to paint or graffiti mini-roundabouts and crossings, which it says is illegal and costs money to clean off at a time when the council’s finances are under extreme pressure.

Since August 29, highways teams have had to remove at least three separate sets of offensive graffiti, adding to taxpayers’ bills.

Dan Harrison, Reform’s leader of Leicestershire County Council, said: “It’s great to see people being patriotic.

"Whilst the flags are a welcome sight, the flying must be done safely.

“I know people want to show national pride but painting roads is different – it’s dangerous and against the law.

"We can’t condone vandalism, nor stand by when extremely offensive comments are being spray-painted onto public property.

"Our communities quite rightly expect us to take action and we will do.

“I’m proud of our communities, our heritage and our country and I’m keen to explore how we can celebrate this across Leicestershire."

Police and Crime Commissioner, Rupert Matthews, who recently changedf parties from the Conservatives to Reform UK is backing the county council’s call,

He said: “Our national flags are symbols of unity and pride that we can all rally behind.

“However, I would urge everyone to obey the law relating to flags when raising the colours.”

We reported last week that Leicestershire Police was treating the painting of a red cross on a mini roundabout at Asfordby as criminal damage.

At least two others have been spotted on roundabouts in Dalby Road, Melton.

They are thought to be copycat gestures following a trend in other towns and cities in England as part of a right wing online campaign.