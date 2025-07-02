Leicestershire PCC Rupert Matthews

New funding of £1.5M has been been secured to help police continue ‘hotspot' enforcement patrols across Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland to crackdown on anti-social behaviour and serious violence.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police and Crime Commissioner Rupert Matthews has consistently lobbied the government to provide further money following the resounding success of the project, which has seen serious violence fall by 10.5 per cent and ASB by 15 per cent in hotspot areas, compared to last year.

Mr Matthews has welcomed the extra £1,473,113 to fund preventative action, including extra patrols, engagement and problem-solving work by the force's dedicated ‘hotspots' team consisting of nine officers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Figures show that more than 17,600 hours of extra patrol time by police and partner agencies have been clocked up in the last year.

Alongside reductions in both serious violence and ASB in hotspot areas, patrols by partners increased by 25.7 per cent between July and September 2024 while 11 problem-solving plans are currently in operation.

Additionally, a new ASB Case Management System is being procured to manage risk, perpetrators and victims more effectively.

Mr Matthews said: "These proactive patrols are helping us to both get to the roots of long-running problems in our communities to prevent problems and to identify perpetrators who could turn their lives around with support and intervention - for this reason, the really are achieving solutions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I know from the residents and businesses I meet how much ASB and serious violence can impact mental wellbeing and increase fear of crime. Our communities deserve respite from these problems and to see police and partners working seamlessly together on the streets to protect them. This is what this project is all about.

"But as I state very clearly in my Police and Crime Plan, prevention is everything; the harder we work to address the root causes offending, the safer and more prosperous our communities will be in the long run. This is why I wholeheartedly back this project because it balances the two perfectly."

The ‘hotspots' project has drawn involvement from several key organisations including BID teams across the force area.

It is hoped that some of the funding will be used in Melton Mowbray following anti-social issues in the town.