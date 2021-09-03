Prolific Melton shoplifter banned from town stores

Bianca Richards, a prolific Melton shoplifter who has been banned from the town stores through a court order EMN-210309-181540001

Officers have appealed to members of the public to look out for Bianca Richards and tell them if they see her in Tesco Express, in Nottingham Road, Lidl, Wilko, Boyes, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons or Yorkshire Trading.

She has been issued with a two-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) after committing a number of shoplifting offences in the area and she must not remain on any shop or retail premises in Melton Mowbray if asked to leave by staff or enter any premise from which she has already been banned or excluded.

Richards must also not act in an anti-social manner or use abusive, insulting, threatening or intimidating language or behaviour towards any person at retail premises in Melton Mowbray.

If Richards is found to be in breach of the order, she can be arrested.

The order was issued by county magistrates following an application by Leicestershire Police after Richards was convicted of theft from a shop.

The application was made due to Richards having previous convictions for shoplifting and use of anti-social behaviour when committing the offences.

Pc Alex Wood, the officer who sought the CBO, said: “Richards is a prolific shoplifter who uses anti-social behaviour including abusive language when committing the offences.

“This will not be tolerated and we continue to take action when required.”

Pc Davey Rawlings added: “A number of stores have worked with us providing statements which enabled us to successfully apply for this order – we would like to thank them for their assistance and co-operation with this.

“Anyone who sees Richards in breach of this order should contact police immediately.”