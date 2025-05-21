Connor Williams, who is in prison for 45 months

A prolific burglar responsible for offences in Melton Mowbray, Tilton-on-the-Hill and Langham among many other locations has been jailed.

Connor Williams, who targeted high value cars, was trapped by police after his mobile phone linked him to nearly 20 reported burglaries across Leicester, Leicestershire, Rutland and beyond.

Between November 14, 2024 and January 29 this year, a total of 19 burglaries and attempted burglaries were reported to police.

In many cases the victims reported that car keys had been stolen or that they believed the suspects had been intending to steal their vehicle but were unsuccessful.

Williams (27) was sentenced to 45 months in prison when he appeared at Leicester Crown Court on Friday.

Det Sgt James Willoughby, the deputy senior investigating officer, said: “In each of these incidents, it became clear that the primary target was high-value or high-powered cars.

"We later learned they were something that Williams was obsessed with.

“In total, the total loss to their owners came to nearly £120,000.

“But the impact of the offending hasn’t just had a financial impact on the owners of the vehicles.

"On many occasions, there were young children inside the houses that were burgled and we know this has had a lasting impact on them."

Due to the similar modus operandi on each occasion, officers treated the incidents – which happened in Melton Mowbray, Market Harborough, Market Bosworth, Glenfield, Ravenstone, Ibstock, Botcheston, Bushby, Langham and Tilton on the Hill – as being linked to one another.

Wider intelligence shared by neighbouring forces also suggested that the same group were responsible for incidents in Northamptonshire, Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire – namely Desborough, Daventry, Newark and Grantham.

An investigation into the incidents began and on January 8 this year, Williams was arrested by police.

When his mobile phone was seized and examined, data from it linked him to each of the incidents.

Williams, of HMP Leicester – pleased guilty to one count of conspiracy to burgle.

Det Sgt Willoughby added: “I hope the public can take some reassurance from the fact Williams has now been brought to justice and is facing the consequence of his offending.”