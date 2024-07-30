Prison sentence for man who threatened to burn down pub
David Shaw walked into the Butter Cross, in Market Place, Bingham, with two cans of petrol on June 15 last year, Nottingham Crown Court was told.
He began throwing petrol on the floor of the venue and assaulted a couple aged in their 80s by dousing them in the fuel.
Shaw, who had been barred from the pub the previous day, then made threats to burn the premises down.
Police were called to the incident, which happened around 2.50pm, and arrested Shaw after tracking his van to another pub near Melton Mowbray.
Shaw (42), of Thornfield Way, Aslockton, was jailed for a total of two years last week after pleading guilty to affray and two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
Det Insp James Oakton, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This must have been a frightening experience for anyone who was in the pub when Shaw walked in armed with cans of petrol and making threats.
“It appears he had been barred from the venue the day before and chose to respond in this reckless and dangerous way.
“Officers on duty tracked him down quickly using automated number plate recognition technology and the team of detectives who worked on the investigation should be commended for building a case against Shaw which has achieved this outcome in court.
“I’m pleased the judge has seen fit to jail Shaw and hope he uses his time behind bars to reflect on his behaviour.”