Police arrested a prolific shoplifter

Gemma Reay, who is 37, was arrested last month following reports of thefts from a petrol station on March 20 and a newsagent on March 21.

She was sent to prison for 16 weeks at a hearing at Leicester Magistrates’ Court on March 28.

Pc Shane Sanderson posted on the Melton Police Facebook page: “At the start of the year, she was made subject to a Criminal Behaviour Order, known as a CBO.

"Reay has previously stolen from two other stores and the two incidents last month meant she had breached this order again.

"Thank you to everyone who reported these incidents to us.

"Together we will continue to work to bring those responsible of causing harm to tradespeople to justice.

"The Melton beat team takes reports of shoplifting seriously and we’d encourage you to remain vigilant.”