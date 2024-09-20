The cracked glass roof of the Bell Centre indicated by the red marking IMAGE Melton Police

Police have issued a warning to parents after a child cracked the glass roof of Melton’s Bell Centre shopping mall by stamping on it.

The incident, which officers are describing as ‘utterly dangerous; happened on Wednesday evening.

CCTV is being used to identify a group of youngsters who were reported to be up on the roof of the Nottingham Street mall.

PCSO Claire Gray, of the Melton neighbourhood policing unit, posted on their Facebook page: “Officers have responded to a Grade 1 emergency at the Bell Centre for a report of children on the roof, where one of the children purposely stamped on the glass pane situated about two storeys high.

"This obviously could have ended up being a much more serious incident, one that we would never like to attend.

"If you aware that your children have been out this evening, particularly between 6.30pm and 8pm in the town centre, please educate them about how utterly dangerous this behaviour is.”