Police swoop on drivers after tip-off from the public

Melton Police swoop on suspected drink/drug drivers as part of Operation Garland

Officers are clamping down on offenders in Melton and Rutland through Operation Garland as the Christmas party season ramps up.

Members of the Melton Mowbray Neighbourhood Priority Team say they acted on ‘community-submitted intelligence’ to make the arrests on Wednesday night.

The local police posted on social media: “This Melton and Rutland op has been specifically created to hunt down drivers who still persist in selfishly driving whilst under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, putting themselves and other road users at huge risk.

“We will continue to hunt down those drivers who still think that this is acceptable and encourage the public to report any suspicions they have.”

Melton police say, in particular, they are seeing an increase in the number of people driving after smoking cannabis.

In a message to people considering getting behind the wheel while over the alcohol limit or after taking drugs, officers posted: “Being found guilty at court will almost certainly result in a driving ban.

“Think how impactive that will be on your life or, worse still, drivers who cause a death while driving under the influence of drink or drugs face up to 14 years imprisonment.

“Unfortunately we are sure we will have further arrests over the coming weeks but hopefully this post will deter some and show that we are out there catching those who are continuing to drive when they know they shouldn’t.”