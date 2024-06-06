Police have stepped up patrols

Police are stepping up patrols in Queniborough after multiple reports of anti-social behaviour.

Most of the incidents have happened in and around the derelict 18th century Queniborough Lodge site, on Melton Road.

The Charnwood Police posted on their Facebook page: “We have been receiving a high volume of reports in relation to ongoing anti-social behaviour taking place at Queniborough Lodge.

“The beat team are conducting hi-visibility patrols around the location, these patrols will continue for the foreseeable.”

In April, fire crews were called to a blaze at the lodge which had been started deliberately.

The disused building was ‘well alight’ when the first three fire crews arrived at the scene, and two more were called in to help fight the blaze.

Queniborough Lodge is a Georgian building on a site currently being redeveloped to provide around 125 new homes.