Police sound appeal after man left with broken jaw after Melton assault

By Nick Rennie
Published 22nd Sep 2025, 13:19 BST
Police have made arrests after Melton assaultplaceholder image
Police have made arrests after a man sustained a broken jaw during a confrontation with a group of younger men in Melton Mowbray.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses to two incidents – believed to be linked – which happened on Friday at two different locations.

The victim was left seriously injured after being assaulted in the second of the incidents.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Police said: “At around 5.30pm, a 34-year-old man was confronted by the group, believed to be teenagers, while at the train station.

"He left the area and at around 6pm he was assaulted as he walked through the park near Waterfield Leisure Centre.

“He needed hospital treatment after suffering a fracture to the left side of his jaw.”

Police are continuing their investigations into what happened and are hoping the public can help them.

Detectives are looking for anyone who may have witnessed the incident in the park or captured any footage on their mobile phone.

The spokesperson added: “Anyone who may have seen the moment leading up to the assault, including the incident at the train station, is also asked to come forward.

"Two teenagers, aged 16 and 17, have been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and have been released on police bail while enquires continue.”

Anyone who has information or mobile phone footage that could assist with the investigation is asked to call 101.

They can also make reports to police online at www.leics.police.uk – make sure to quote crime reference 25*553270 with these incidents.

