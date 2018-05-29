Police sound appeal after man in his 70s dies following road collision

Police have sounded an appeal for witnesses to come forward following news that a man in his 70s has died following a road collision.

The victim was one of four people taken to hospital for treatment following the collision, on April 28 on Melton Road in Thurmaston, and Leicestershire Police said today (Tuesday) that he has now passed away.

The incident took place around 9.30pm at the traffic lights at the junction with Sainsbury’s car park and involved two vehicles - a black Vauxhall Astra, and a black Audi A3.

Two people who suffered minor injuries as a result of the collision did not require medical assistance.

Det Con Alison Briance, from the force’s serious collision investigation unit, said: “This incident happened on a Saturday evening near to the entrance of a popular supermarket.

“We are keen to trace the occupants of any vehicles that were at the junction at the time of the collision but may have continued their journey prior to the emergency services attending the scene?

“We are equally keen to hear from anyone who may have Dash Cam footage of the collision.”

Anyone with information about the collision is urged to call police on 101 and quote incident 18*192769.

They can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, where personal details won’t be taken, information isn’t traced or recorded and the person will not be required to go to court.