Police seize motorbike after Melton anti-social incidents
Police have seized a scrambler bike after it was involved in a number of anti-social behaviour incidents in Melton.
Officers have made tackling such behaviour a priority in the north of the town, where residents have consistently reported bikers causing a nuisance.
The bike was confiscated on Friday afternoon by Pc Davey Rawlings and PCSO Will Berridge, of the Melton and Rutland Neighbourhood Policing Area team.
PCSO Berridge said: “Scrambler bikes such as these have been causing issues in and around Melton over the recent months after concerns were raised from calls on 101, face to face interactions and social media messages.
“This bike was seized due to being ridden on a public highway and with the rider not having a driving licence.
“It will need to made roadworthy or it will be crushed.”