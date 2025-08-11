Two of the vehicles Leicestershire Police has seized for being involved in multiple motoring offences

Dozens of vehicles have been seized by police across Leicestershire inside just three months after being involved in multiple motoring offences.

Since the start of May, Leicestershire Police have been running Operation Hopper, which is aimed at identifying and targeting those drivers who think they are above the law and who pose a serious risk of harm on our roads.

The force’s Road Safety Unit can provide invaluable intelligence to the Roads Policing Unit, which so far has resulted in the seizure of 39 vehicles, which had amassed a total of 310 outstanding speeding and/or red-light offences and none of them had any valid motoring insurance.

Det Insp Parminder Dhillon, head of the serious collision investigation unit at Leicestershire Police, said: “The vast majority of the law abiding motoring public engage with our Road Safety Unit in relation to their Notices of Intended Prosecution for speeding and red traffic light offences – however, a small minority choose to ignore any official correspondence thinking they can evade the police.

“Operation Hopper intends to send out a warning to those drivers who think they can flout the law and pose the highest risk to other innocent road users – already arrests have been made, cars have been scrapped, sold at auction or returned to finance companies.”

This proactive policing has highlighted a hardcore minority of wilful drivers, including one who had amassed 45 penalty points on their licence and another whose licence had been medically revoked.

The operation will continue to run to help keep the roads across Leicester, Leicestershire, and Rutland safe for everyone.