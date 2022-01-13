Police seek couple who comforted Melton sexual assault victim

Latest news EMN-220113-133652001

The incident took place in Dalby Road, between 12am and 12.30am on Tuesday December 28, and involved a woman aged in her 40s.

Shortly afterwards she approached a couple near Hartopp Road and told them what happened - they stayed with her until a member of her family arrived.

Police say their enquiries reveal that a number of vehicles passed the scene around the same time, as well as another person on foot.

A 48-year-old man from Melton was arrested in connection with the incident and has since been released on bail.

Emma Bailey, a investigating officer with Leicestershire Police, said: “I would like to speak to the couple who initially stayed with the victim as they may be able to provide important information. If you were one of those people, please get in touch.

“Likewise I’d also like to speak to any motorists who were driving in the area at the time.

“Please cast your mind back. Did you see anyone or anything that caught your attention? Any information you have could assist.”