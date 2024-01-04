Police arrested more than 100 drivers under the influence of drink or drugs over the festive season in Leicestershire and Rutland.

Police have released the winter drink and drug figures for Leicestershire and Rutland

Drink-drivers accounted for 75 of the 102 arrests, 18 motorists had taken drugs and nine failed to provide a specimen of breath or blood.

Officers say 30 of those taken into custody were following a road collision, 19 were detained between 6am and 6pm and 17 were aged 24 or under.

Figures show 54 arrests were made in the city of Leicester with the remainder in rural towns and villages.

Jonathan Clarkson, spokesperson for the Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland Road Safety Partnership said, “It is extremely disappointing that so many drivers chose to ignore our advice and made the wrong choice to get behind the wheel while over the limit and now face the prospect of starting the new year with a criminal conviction.”