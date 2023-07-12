Images of a man police want to speak to regarding reports of a sexual assault in a property in Burton Street, Melton

The incident happened inside a property in Burton Street on Sunday February 19.

Since the report was made by the victim – who is in her 20s – enquiries have been conducted in the local area, which has included a number of people being spoken to by police.

No-one has so far been arrested in connection with the incident.

Det Con Matt Smith, the investigating officer for Leicestershire Police, said: “I believe the man pictured may have information that could help our investigation.

“While we’ve made attempts to identify him, we’re asking for public help.

"If you recognise him and know who he is – or that person is you – then please get in touch.”

Members of the public can pass on information about this incident online by clicking HERE and quoting crime reference 23*107378.