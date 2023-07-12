News you can trust since 1859
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Police reveal images following reports of sexual assault in Melton

Detectives have released images of a man they want to talk to in connection with a sexual assault in Melton Mowbray.
By Nick Rennie
Published 12th Jul 2023, 09:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 09:38 BST
Images of a man police want to speak to regarding reports of a sexual assault in a property in Burton Street, MeltonImages of a man police want to speak to regarding reports of a sexual assault in a property in Burton Street, Melton
Images of a man police want to speak to regarding reports of a sexual assault in a property in Burton Street, Melton

The incident happened inside a property in Burton Street on Sunday February 19.

Since the report was made by the victim – who is in her 20s – enquiries have been conducted in the local area, which has included a number of people being spoken to by police.

No-one has so far been arrested in connection with the incident.

Det Con Matt Smith, the investigating officer for Leicestershire Police, said: “I believe the man pictured may have information that could help our investigation.

Most Popular

“While we’ve made attempts to identify him, we’re asking for public help.

"If you recognise him and know who he is – or that person is you – then please get in touch.”

Members of the public can pass on information about this incident online by clicking HERE and quoting crime reference 23*107378.

Alternatively they can call police on 101.