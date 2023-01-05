Police reveal 'extremely disappointing' drink and drug-drive figures over festive season

Latest police news

Officers detained 129 motorists for drink-driving, 36 for drug-driving and a further eight who failed to provide a test reading during their annual winter campaign, which year was started early to take account of people watching televised World Cup football matches.

Although 97 of the arrests were made in the city of Leicester, there were 76 in rural towns and villages.

Four drivers were arrested in Melton Mowbray during the festive season – three of them were driving under the influence of drugs while the other was over the drink-drive limit.

Jonathan Clarkson, spokesperson for the Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland Road Safety Partnership said: “Prior to 2020, Leicestershire Police were making an average of 80 monthly drink or drug-drive arrests but since the pandemic arrests have gradually been on the rise.

"It is extremely disappointing that so many drivers have made the wrong choice to get behind the wheel while over the limit and now face the prospect of starting the new year with a criminal conviction.”