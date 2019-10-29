Police respond as hundreds attend ‘illegal rave’ at Whissendine

Have your say

Police were called out to Whissendine at the weekend after reports of hundreds of people attending an illegal rave.

The music event was taking place on land off Stapleford Road on Saturday night and continued into the early hours of Sunday.

A spokeswoman for Leicestershire Police said: “Officers were made aware of a report of an illegal rave in land off Stapleford Road, Whissendine, Rutland, at 12.10am on Sunday morning.

“Officers attended the location and remained there to prevent anyone gaining access to the rave, and managing those who are leaving in a safe manner.

“Reports suggest there were more than 700 people at the location overnight.”

Residents were reported to have complained about being disturbed by loud music and fireworks in a village which has a population of 1,300.

The police spokeswoman added: “No arrests were made and officers worked closely with partner agencies including the council who were aware of the activity.

“Our attendance was managed in the safest way possible.

“There were a significant number of people at the location and public and officer safety was being continuously monitored by officers on the ground so we could do what we could.”