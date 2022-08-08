Police release images of suspect for courier fraud crimes in Melton area

Images of a man Leicestershire Police wish to speak to in connection with reports of courier fraud in the Melton area

We reported the heartless crimes last week and Leicestershire Police are making progress in their inquiries.

All reports were received on July 28 and they involved four different victims – three women living in Melton Mowbray and one woman living in Thorpe Satchville received phone calls from someone claiming to be a police officer.

Three of the women withdrew money, which was subsequently handed over to a man visiting their address later in the day.

The victims targeted in these incidents are aged in their 70s and 80s.

In total, nearly £9,000 was handed over to the trickster through the various fraud incidents in the Melton area.

Det Con Rob Pountney, from the county force’s economic crime unit, said: “As a result of enquiries carried out so far, I believe the man pictured may have information about these incidents.

"I would like to speak to him, so if you know who he is – or indeed that person is you – then please get in touch.”

You can pass on information by contacting police and quoting reference 22*436562 or 22*436186 (both Melton) or 22*436478 (Thorpe Satchville).

Further information about courier fraud – including what steps you can take to protect yourself – can be found by visiting the police website.