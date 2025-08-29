Police release image of man after Melton shop theft

By Nick Rennie
Published 29th Aug 2025, 12:36 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2025, 12:44 BST
Police want to trace this man following a shop theft in Cheapside, Melton Mowbrayplaceholder image
Police have released an image of a man they want to trace in connection with a shop theft in Melton Mowbray.

Beauty items were taken from a shop in Cheapside just after 12.30pm on August 4.

It is believed the man may have information about the incident.

A Leicestershire Police spokesperson said: “If you recognise this person and know who he is – or that’s you – then please get in touch.

“Any information could help our enquiries.”

Go to www.leics.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime quoting reference 25*457132 or call 101.

