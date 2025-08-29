Police release image of man after Melton shop theft
Police have released an image of a man they want to trace in connection with a shop theft in Melton Mowbray.
Beauty items were taken from a shop in Cheapside just after 12.30pm on August 4.
It is believed the man may have information about the incident.
A Leicestershire Police spokesperson said: “If you recognise this person and know who he is – or that’s you – then please get in touch.
“Any information could help our enquiries.”
Go to www.leics.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime quoting reference 25*457132 or call 101.