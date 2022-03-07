Police release CCTV footage in Vale of Belvoir murder investigation

A map detailing recent developments in the Notts Police investigation into the murder of Clair Ablewhite at Colston Bassett EMN-220503-124041001

The videos shows a man with a rucksack on his back cycling around Colston Bassett between 9pm and 11.45pm on the evening of Friday February 25 and a man on foot at 9.30pm on the same night outside the Hall Lane house, where the 47-year-old mother-of-three was killed.

Officers with the Nottinghamshire Police believe it is the same man in both pieces of footage and they are appealing for members of the public to identify him.

Assistant Chief Constable Rob Griffin said: “CCTV enquiries are progressing all the time and helping us build up a picture of what was happening in and around the area of the murder at the relevant times.

A still from CCTV footage issued by police showing a man they urgently want to speak to in connection with the murder of Clair Ablewhite at Colston Bassett EMN-220503-124031001

“This latest piece of footage leads us to believe that the person we are trying to trace - who was seen outside Clair’s house at a really significant time - travelled close to the scene on a bicycle before leaving it somewhere nearby and continuing on foot as he approached the house.

“We have also released a map of the area showing where the man was seen.

“Please look at this and try to recall whether you were in the area at the time and whether you saw anything that could help us.

“It may be that this triggers someone’s memory of seeing someone on a bike that night and if it does I would ask that you come forward immediately to tell us what you saw.

Mother-of-three Clair Ablewhite, who was found murdered at Colston Bassett at the weekend EMN-220228-181013001

“Perhaps you have dash-cam footage of a cyclist in and around Colston Bassett on Friday night that may also be the man we want to trace and whose movements we want to pinpoint.”

ACC Griffin also urged people to come forward with any other information that could help the enquiry.

“What I would also now ask is that people stay alert for sudden or suspicious changes in people’s behaviour,” he said.

“It may be that now these pieces of footage have been released it causes a change in how someone acts.

“If you notice something, please contact us.

“As I have already said, we believe that the person in question is relatively local-based on some of the information we have gathered as part of our enquiries and this footage of the man on a bicycle is one of the reasons for that.”

ACC Griffin added: “The strength of feeling in the community following this tragic incident has been really touching and a lot of people have come forward to offer information and support.

“Information from the public is absolutely crucial and every piece of information we gather helps us get closer to an understanding of the events of that night - so please keep it coming.”

A 48-year-old man was arrested and questioned in connection with the murder but has been released pending further investigation.

Reassurance police patrols have been stepped up in the Colston Bassett area and officers are also continuing to carry out house-to-house enquiries as they follow up a number of lines of enquiry.

Anyone with information is urged to call 101, quoting a new incident number, 277 of 3 March 2022, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.