Police recover trailer stolen from farm near Melton

Officers swooped on a property in Chapel Lane, Willoughby on the Wolds, following intelligence, where they found the trailer which had been reported stolen on Sunday February 20.

A 27-year-old man was taken into custody on suspicion of theft from the Station Road farm and has since been released under investigation as enquiries continue.

Sgt James Ross, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Through intelligence, officers were able to track down and recover a stolen trailer, as well as arrest a suspect.

“Thefts like these can be devastating for victims.

“Not only is the equipment expensive to buy and replace, but these mostly belong to farmers or family-run agricultural businesses and being without their equipment heavily disrupts their daily tasks of running their farms and their livelihoods.

“We are committed to working proactively to prevent and tackle incidents of rural crime and we would encourage anyone with concerns or information to get in touch with us on 101 or speak directly to local officers out and about in the area.”