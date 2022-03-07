Police recover car stolen in Melton burglary

Latest news EMN-220218-104101001

Officers appealed for information to help find the vehicle following the break-in on Doctors Lane, which happened sometime between 11.30pm on Monday February 28 and 7am on Tuesday March 1.

Access to the property was gained and a mobile phone, wallet and set of car keys for a Ford Focus were taken.

The black Ford Focus car, on a 14 plate and which carries the last three letters ‘WXK’ was then driven away.

The vehicle has since been located in the Melton Mowbray area and has been recovered by police

The investigation remains ongoing into the burglary and theft of the car.

A Leicestershire Police spokesperson said: “Thank you to everyone who shared the appeal and who has provided information so far.

“Anyone with any information in relation to the burglary or the theft of the car, and who has not yet spoken with police, should still make contact with us.”