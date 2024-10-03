Gemma Reay, who was released from prison this week

Police have reassured the public after a prolific Melton Mowbray shoplifter was released from prison this week.

Gemma Reay was jailed in April this year after being convicted of two counts of theft from town stores and breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO), which was granted in September 2023.

The 37-year-old, who was released on Tuesday, remains subject to the conditions of the CBO which prohibits her from acting in an anti-social manner in local shops and retail premises, remaining in stores if asked to leave by staff and going into any shop or retail premises she has previously been banned from.

The order is in place for two years and officers alongside partner agencies say they continue to offer support to Reay to try and prevent any future offending.

Pc Shane Sanderson, of Melton Police

Pc Shane Sanderson, from the Melton local neighbourhood team, said: “Shoplifting has a serious impact on businesses especially small local businesses which are often found in market towns like Melton Mowbray.

“Criminal Behaviour Orders are a very powerful tool in policing and can be applied for a number of different issues.

"Reay’s conditions make it a criminal offence to enter any store once asked to leave, or to enter any store that she is banned from.”

He added: “I would like to take the opportunity to thank the local businesses and those in the community who report incidents related to this CBO.

"They are an important resource in supporting us in actioning a CBO so the relevant action can be taken if any breaches are committed.”