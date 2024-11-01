“Let us continue to work together and ensure that those committing offences are brought to justice.”

A police car parked in Market Place, Melton

Police are ramping up plans to combat the increase in anti-social behaviour in Melton Mowbray town centre.

Officers are stepping up patrols, engaging with schools and highlighting an app on which traders can log incidents to help secure prosecutions for offenders.

Dispersal orders are also ready to be used to keep persistent offenders away from specific areas of the town where they have caused trouble.

Multiple incidents have been reported this year involving groups of young people behaving anti-socially in retail premises and on the streets in town.

Insp Darren Richardson, the policing commander for Melton, and the Safer Communities Team at Melton Borough Council, have sent out a joint-letter to traders advising them of the upgraded response.

It states that a ‘Problem Management Plan’ for the town centre has been launched, which allows police to request additional support and also to record those involved and recognise any trends to the offending.

Part of the letters says: “We are going to be engaging with our local schools who continue to support us in taking proactive action against those young people who cause offences.

“Increased patrols in the town centre are being carried by our neighbourhood officers and they will be being supported by a dedicated policing operation.

“We ask that no matter how trivial you may think the incident is, you call the police. 999 if happening now, 101 if not.”

Traders are encouraged to sign up to the DISC app, which is funded through the Safer Melton Partnership until May 2025.

It allows members to log incidents, share data between members and intelligence gather to aid police and the borough council to take formal action against offenders.

The letter adds: “Through the numerous reports that you have all previously made, we were able to secure a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) for a few prolific offenders that now face serious custodial sentences if breached.

"Several CBO’s are being looked into regarding this young group but again, without support from yourselves, these are not possible.

“Let us continue to work together and ensure that those committing offences are brought to justice.”

Email [email protected] to get access to the DISC app if you are a trader who is not currently using it.