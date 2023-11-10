Police have this evening (Friday) named the man whose body was found in a field at Plungar earlier this week.

Timothy Macdonald, whose body was found in a field at Plungar on Tuesday

He was 46-year-old Timothy Macdonald, who was also known as Don. is believed to have suffered a head injury.

Mr Macdonald's death is being treated as suspicious and detectives are conducting a murder investigation.

His family has today paid a moving tribute to Mr Macdonald, describing him as a ‘much loved son, father, brother and son-in-law’.

A police roadblock this week at P,lungar after the discovery of Timothy Macdonald's body in a field PHOTO GEORGE ICKE

In a statement, they said: “We are heartbroken and devastated.

“Timothy was a much-loved son, father, brother and son-in-law who will be missed so much by all of us.

"We ask for privacy while we now try to come to terms with what has happened.

“We also ask that anyone with any information who has not yet spoken to police please does so as soon as possible. Thank you.”

Mr Macdonald’s body was discovered in a field off Highgate Lane at 3.30pm on Tuesday.

A 56-year-old man, from Grantham, was arrested on suspicion of murder in the early hours of Wednesday - he has been released under investigation.

A police cordon which was in place at the scene in Plungar has now been removed. Enquiries in the investigation remain ongoing.

Police have linked the death of a man in a car on the A52 with Mr Macdonald’s death.

Armed police stopped the vehicle yesterday (Thursday), at around 12.30am, on the Bingham bypass and, when they approached, its male driver was found to have a serious head injury.