Police have made multiple fraud arrests across Leicestershire

Police made multiple arrests at addresses in Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland as part of a national initiative targeting fraudsters.

The enforcement operation, codenamed Operation Henhouse, resulted in 20 people being arrested and three were voluntarily interviewed for various fraud-related offences, including romance fraud, investment fraud and courier fraud.

During the operation more than £250,000 in cash, jewellery, cars and designer clothing was recovered.

Those arrested have either been bailed or released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Nicole McIntyre from the force’s Economic Crime Unit, said: “We have had an extremely busy month of enforcement to tackle offenders who target vulnerable individuals and businesses for their own financial gain.

“Crimes such as romance fraud and courier fraud cause immense distress to those impacted – many of whom have lost hundreds and thousands of pounds of life savings at the hands of these criminals.

“This activity was supported by Operation Henhouse, a National Economic Crime Centre initiative managed in partnership with City of London Police’s Lead Force Operations Room to provide funding to allow forces to undertake additional operational activity against fraudsters.”

Nicole added: “Fraud is getting more and more sophisticated, and criminals often pretend to be trusted organisations to trick you into doing what they want.

“Fraud investigations can be extremely lengthy and complex, often requiring us to work closely with other forces and agencies to tackle offences on a national and international level.”

Go online at www.takefive-stopfraud.org.uk for further advice on reducing your chances of being a victim of fraudulent activity.