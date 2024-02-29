The large collection of cannabis plants discovered by police at a house in the Vale of Belvoir

Members of the Melton Rural North team were carrying out enquiries on another matter when they came across a large number of cannabis plants at the property.

Pc Dan Daley posted photos on social media of their surprise find which illustrated the scale of the growth of the Class B drug, which can land offenders a five-year prison sentence and a fine of up to £2,500 for being in possession of it.

Pc Daley wrote on the local force’s Facebook page: “Extensive enquiries after a traffic incident last night led local officers and specialist officers to an address in a Vale village, where entry had to be forced to check on the welfare of the occupant.

Melton Police made this chance discovery of a 'fairly large' cannabis farm in Vale of Belvoir

“Turns out, the occupant was not present, however evidence of their avid gardening ‘career’ was left behind in the form of a fairly large cannabis grow.”

He was joined by six other officers in clearing the plants and making the property safe – strong lighting is required to stimulate growth in cannabis plants.

"Bare in mind that all electricity to the address had to be cut off for obvious safety reasons and this was all completed in the dark with torches!!!” Pc Daley added.