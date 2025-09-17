Police make arrests after man found seriously injured in the street
Leicestershire Police detectives investigating the circumstances of the incident are appealing for witnesses.
Officers were called to Melton Road around 7pm on Friday September 12 following a report that damage was being caused to some cars in the street.
When officers arrived, they found a man injured in the street.
He was taken to hospital with serious injuries – his condition has been described as critical but stable.
Three men, aged 33, 37 and 53, have been arrested in connection with the incident and released on bail pending further enquiries.
A fourth man, aged 26, who was arrested earlier this week, has since been released on bail.
Officers urge anyone who witnessed what happened, or has any information, to get in touch.
Call Det Con 2137 Kevin Sharkey on 101 or report via www.leics.police.uk, quoting crime number 25*539400.