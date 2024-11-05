Police have made an arrest

Police have arrested a 40-year-old man in connection with reports of a sexual assault at Bottesford.

The man, who is from Grantham, was detained today (Tuesday) and remains in custody while enquiries into the incident continue.

It was reported to have happened on a path near Winter Beck, between Barkestone Lane and Belvoir Road, just after 11.20am on Friday November 1.

The victim, a woman in her 30s, was walking her dog along the path when she was approached from behind by a man and sexually assaulted.

Det Insp Neil Holden said: “While a man has been arrested in connection with this incident, our enquiries are very much continuing and I’d ask anyone who can help but who has not yet contacted police to do so.

“If anyone was driving in the area of Barkestone Lane, Belvoir Road or the A52 around the time of the incident, please get in touch.”

Call police on 101 quoting reference number 24*651848 if you have information or footage.