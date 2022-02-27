Police make arrest after Vale of Belvoir death

The police road block at Colston Bassett this afternoon following the discovery of a body at a village property PHOTO GEORGE ICKE EMN-220227-165230001

Police have today (Sunday) made an arrest after the body of a woman was found in a house in the Vale of Belvoir.

Nottinghamshire Police say they were called to the property at Colston Bassett just after 6.30pm last night.

Officers arrested a 48-year-old man today in connection with the incident.

No details have so far been released about how the woman died.

A police officer at the scene told the Melton Times: “Investigations are ongoing to understand the circumstances surrounding how this woman died.”

Residents in the village, which is home to just 400 people, report seeing a number of police cars arriving at the property last night.

Hall Lane, in the village, remains closed until further notice with access into the village from the Owthorpe direction being restricted by a police cordon.

Officers have been turning motorists and cyclists away from the from the Colston Bassett Lane junction with Hall Lane, where three police cars and a police van have been parked across the junction.