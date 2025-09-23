The cordoned off area of Mill Street this morning as police investigate a reported assault

Police have arrested a man in connection with a suspected assault in Melton Mowbray in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday).

Residents reported a strong presence of police officers in Mill Street and part of the street remains cordoned off.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Police told the Melton Times: “Just after 2.10am today (Tuesday September 23) a report was received of a possible assault in the Mill Street area of Melton.

“Officers attended and following some enquiries at the scene they arrested a man in connection with the report.

"A victim has not been located or identified at this stage and officers are in the area carrying out further enquiries.”

Police have appealed to the public to help them with the ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information that may help, they are asked to get in touch by calling 101 or reporting online via www.leics.police.uk, quoting crime number 25*559190.