Police have made an arrest

Police responded quickly after an elderly Melton Mowbray charity busker reported a theft.

The 85-year-old musician had offered to pay for food for a man who approached him and said he was homeless.

But as he was paying for a meal, the stranger grabbed the money and ran off.

Melton Police posted on their Facebook page: “Thanks to CCTV the suspect was identified, located, arrested within six hours of the theft being reported and subsequently charged along with other offences committed over recent days and will be in front of the Judge today.

"The two arresting officers worked through last night dealing with the prisoner and getting the paperwork ready and after completing a 20-hour shift have now gone home for some well-earned rest.”

Police dubbed the musician ‘Melton’s own Acker Bilk’ in reference to the legendary British jazz clarinettist.

Their post added: “Next time officers see Acker in town playing we will be requesting Jailhouse Rock and donating to his worthy causes.”