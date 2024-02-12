News you can trust since 1859
Police make arrest after incident on railway line at Melton

Police made an arrest in Melton Mowbray last night (Sunday) following an incident which caused a major road to be closed in both directions.
By Nick Rennie
Published 12th Feb 2024, 10:56 GMT
Updated 12th Feb 2024, 11:58 GMT
The entrance to Melton Railway Station off Burton StreetThe entrance to Melton Railway Station off Burton Street
Officers were deployed to Burton Street after reports of an issue near the railway line.

A spokesman for British Transport Police told the Melton Times this morning: “Officers were called to the line near Melton Mowbray railway station at around 6.40pm on Sunday February 11 following reports of an individual obstructing the railway.

"Officers attended and a man was arrested.”

No further information has been given so far on the incident.

Leicestershire Police posted on its social media channels last night at 6.43pm regarding the closure of Burton Street and Burton Road.

They commented: “Please be aware that there is currently a road closure in place on Burton Street, Melton Mowbray in both directions.

"This is from the junction of Mucky Lane and Ankle Hill/ Burton Road.”