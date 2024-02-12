The entrance to Melton Railway Station off Burton Street

Officers were deployed to Burton Street after reports of an issue near the railway line.

A spokesman for British Transport Police told the Melton Times this morning: “Officers were called to the line near Melton Mowbray railway station at around 6.40pm on Sunday February 11 following reports of an individual obstructing the railway.

"Officers attended and a man was arrested.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

No further information has been given so far on the incident.

Leicestershire Police posted on its social media channels last night at 6.43pm regarding the closure of Burton Street and Burton Road.

They commented: “Please be aware that there is currently a road closure in place on Burton Street, Melton Mowbray in both directions.